Southeastern Marketing and Distribution, Inc. breaks ground on new Bowling Green facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Southeastern Marketing & Distribution, a wholesale distributor of convenience store products and general merchandise, is expanding its headquarters in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The family-owned business has grown significantly since opening its doors in 1995 and have expanded outside of Kentucky with routes now in Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana.

“Southeastern Marketing & Distribution is a wholesale distributor of convenience store products and general merchandise at affordable wholesale prices. Our customers include large convenience store chains and small sole proprietorships. They trust us to provide high-quality products at low prices and with great service. Our brand continues to grow due to customer loyalty, and that growth has precipitated the need to expand our Bowling Green headquarters,” said owner John Peay.

“Bowling Green is the ideal location for distribution companies like Southeastern Marketing & Distribution. Our central location and strong infrastructure make it easy to access regional and national customers,” said Mayor Todd Alcott.

Currently, the company has 10 full-time employees and will soon be operating out of a 12,600 SF building on Vanderbilt Drive in Bowling Green. “Southeastern Marketing & Distribution is part of a strong ecosystem of companies serving a large regional customer base from Bowling Green. We are pleased to support the continued success of this homegrown company,” said Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

The total economic impact of Southeastern Marketing & Distribution will exceed $27M over the next decade. Additionally, the indirect impact of the new facility’s construction will be over $911K just this year. Southeastern’s employees spend nearly $645K in the community annually which includes investing $67K towards their retirement, spending $53K on groceries, $49K on mortgages, $39K on insurance, $35K on buying vehicles, over $34K at local restaurants, and $23K on clothing. The spending generated by Southeastern’s employees also supports an additional 18 jobs in the community.

“Southeastern Marketing & Distribution’s investment in our community positively impacts other businesses and residents, highlighting how when one of our businesses wins – we all win,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “They have grown from an idea to a thriving family business in a matter of years, and their growth demonstrates how Warren County is an excellent place to start a business. We are proud of their success and wish them well with their continued expansion.”

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed 6 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $315.6M in capital investment and generating 654 new jobs for 2021. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Livability as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine.