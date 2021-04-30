Advertisement

Strong gains in consumer spending and incomes in March

A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month in April, hitting the highest level in more than a year as consumer sentiment was boosted by a more rapid rollout of the vaccines and another round of support payments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in nine months while incomes soared by a record amount in March, reflecting billions of dollars in government support payments aimed at putting the country firmly on the road to recovery.

Consumer spending rose 4.2% last month, the Commerce Department said Friday, the best showing since a 6.5% spending increase in June. Spending had fallen 1% in February as frigid winter weather disrupted sales.

Incomes surged by a record-breaking 21.1% in March after having fallen 7% in February. The big gain reflected delivery of billions of dollars in relief payments with individual payments of up to $1,400 from the $1.9 trillion support package President Joe Biden pushed through Congress last month.

The strong gains provided more evidence that the economy is poised for a robust recovery following last year’s pandemic-triggered recession. Economists are counting on strong consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, to power a recovery this year, helped by trillions of dollars in government support, increased vaccinations which are encouraging more people to leave their homes and a surge in pent-up consumer demand.

The government reported Thursday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product,, rose at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the January-March quarter. Many analysts believe that growth in the current April-June quarter will be even stronger, perhaps topping 10%.

Friday’s report showed that inflation rose 2.3% in March compared to the same month a year ago but excluding volatile food and energy, the gain was a lower 1.8%.

The Fed at this week’s meeting kept its key interest rate at a record low of 0% to 0.25 percent and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will not be concerned by what it expects will be a temporary blip in inflation this spring.

