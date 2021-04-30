Sunshine and seasonable air for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Wednesday and Thursday, we finally catch a break just in time for the end of the week into Derby weekend!

A great afternoon to go outside and enjoy the sunshine! (WBKO)

Friday will feel more comfortable as the air will be drier with northwesterly winds. Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s; a great day for the Kentucky Oaks and activities surrounding Derby weekend! Saturday morning will start off chilly with lows in the low-to-mid 40s - and folks towards central Kentucky could have some isolated spots that see frost. Most of south-central Kentucky will stay frost-free. However, Saturday afternoon will be excellent as sunshine continues with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and light south winds!

Sunday will see the return of warmer conditions as highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Cloud cover will be partly cloudy early becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop later in the day ahead of an active week ahead! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with Monday being a breezy day in addition to the unsettled weather. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be ‘cooler’ in the upper 60s and lower 70s with variably cloudy skies and hit-or-miss showers. The weather pattern settles down some for the latter half of the week into Mother’s Day Weekend with high temperatures staying in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74. Low 42. Winds NW at 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76. Low 55. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM showers possible. High 76. Low 62. Winds S at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1942, 1894)

Record Low Today: 33 (1908)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2641 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 73

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.64″

Monthly Precip: 2.72″ (-1.46″)

Yearly Precip: 20.20″ (+4.04″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

