Advertisement

Titans select Caleb Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college...
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft the Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech. For a long time, Farley was considered the best defensive back in the draft and a top ten pick, but a second back surgery in March forced his stock to plummet.

Farley hasn’t played a snap of football in 17 months as he opted out of the 2020 season.

The 6-2, 206-pound cornerback snagged six interceptions in his two seasons at Virginia Tech. He was credited with 19 pass breakups during that span, establishing himself as one of the top corners in the nation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, KY, was transported by ambulance to the Muhlenberg...
1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

South Warren v Christian Co
South Warren defeats Christian County 10-3
WKU
Key, Meredith sign deals with NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams
CHRISTIAN CO V SOUTH WARREN
CHRISTIAN CO V SOUTH WARREN
John Velazquez rides Malathaat to victory during the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks at...
Malathaat takes home the victory in Kentucky Oaks 147
Bowling Green Hot Rods release Opening Day roster