Titans select Caleb Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft the Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech. For a long time, Farley was considered the best defensive back in the draft and a top ten pick, but a second back surgery in March forced his stock to plummet.

Farley hasn’t played a snap of football in 17 months as he opted out of the 2020 season.

The 6-2, 206-pound cornerback snagged six interceptions in his two seasons at Virginia Tech. He was credited with 19 pass breakups during that span, establishing himself as one of the top corners in the nation.

