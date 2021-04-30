Advertisement

UK’s Jamin Davis taken in the first round of the NFL draft

2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jamin Davis went from second-string linebacker to first-round draft pick in less than a year. The Kentucky linebacker was selected 19th overall by the Washington Football team in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Davis finished last season with a team-high 102 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Davis becomes the third Kentucky Wildcat selected in the first round since Mark Stoops arrived at UK, joining Bud Dupree and Josh Allen.

