Barren River District Health Department confirms 30,264 cases of COVID-19

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 30,264 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 27,580 of which have recovered.

Our district has 423 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers(WBKO)

The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older in all 8 of our county clinics.

To schedule an appointment online:

o Visit https://www.yellowschedule.com/booking/brdhd__vaccine__site. There is a link available on their website home page at www.barrenriverhealth.org

o Select the correct County Service from the dropdown menu under Book Appointment online

o Select the date

o Available timeslots will be listed, click Load More to show ALL available timeslots for that day.

o After clicking the timeslot you want, on the appointment details screen click “Book Now”.

o You will be prompted to enter an email address or sign in…enter an email address. If you do not have an email address, please call us for assistance.

o Enter first and last name, then enter a password and click Submit.

o Next, enter your cell phone number and click Submit. You will receive a passcode on your cell phone, enter that passcode on the website and click Submit.

o Finally, click Confirm Booking and you are all set!


