Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Walmart located on 1550 Nashville Road in Franklin, KY is set to close at 2 p.m. Saturday May, 1 due to COVID-19.

Walmart says, “as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through tomorrow (May 2), providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Monday, May 3, at 7 a.m.”

The following statement was released by Walmart:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Monday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, placing social distancing signage and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

Third Annual Band Together BG raises money for BG On Stage and The International Center for Education
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrates the Kentucky Derby with watch party
WKU celebrates commencement at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium
Unsettled weather returns starting Sunday afternoon!
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County