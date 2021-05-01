Gov. Beshear: 646 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate rising

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference on Saturday, but his office did release the latest COVID-19 numbers as follows.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 1,767,469 unique persons vaccinated in Kentucky and announced 646 new #COVID19 cases. https://t.co/QcKfspY47H pic.twitter.com/FLkKb5fk9w — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 1, 2021

Beshear announced 646 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths. 3 from the state death audit.

5,557,161 Kentuckians have been tested for coronavirus with 444,771 total testing positive around the state.

6,513 are reported to have died from COVID-19 with *51,504 recovered.

1,767,469 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Saturday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

