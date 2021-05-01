Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 646 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, positivity rate rising

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference on Saturday, but his office did release the latest COVID-19 numbers as follows.

Beshear announced 646 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths. 3 from the state death audit.

5,557,161 Kentuckians have been tested for coronavirus with 444,771 total testing positive around the state.

6,513 are reported to have died from COVID-19 with *51,504 recovered.

1,767,469 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Saturday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, KY, was transported by ambulance to the Muhlenberg...
1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Band Together BG
Third Annual Band Together BG raises money for BG On Stage and The International Center for Education
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrates the KY Derby
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrates the Kentucky Derby with watch party
WKU celebrates graduation
WKU celebrates commencement at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium
Unsettled weather returns to south-central Kentucky through the first half of next week before...
Unsettled weather returns starting Sunday afternoon!
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County