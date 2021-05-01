Advertisement

‘He basically saved me:’ Dog stabbed while protecting owner from attack

By KSNV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A dog is fighting for its life after being stabbed while trying to protect its owner.

“It means everything. That’s my son,” Joseph Warlick said about his 6-year-old Belgian Malinois Alexander.

According to police, Warlick and another man got into a confrontation at a home on Thursday. The other man hit Warlick in the face with a knife before Alexander got involved.

“The guy that attacked me, the dog came to him after, and he pushed him off,” Warlick said. “And the guy chased him, stabbed him and took off.”

Alexander was taken to the Animal Foundation before being moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital for surgery. He had his spleen and part of his intestines removed, according to Dr. Jo Jarred with the Animal Foundation

“Right now, his prognosis is grave,” Dr. Taylor Parker said. She took over Alexander’s care when he was moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital.

“He’s still very lethargic,” Parker said. “He did get up a few times to use the bathroom but that’s really about it.”

With his medical bills mounting, Alexander’s case is now featured on the Animal Foundation’s Urgent Need webpage.

The nonprofit organization is working to raise money for his aftercare, so Alexander has the best shot at survival.

“He basically saved me,” Warlick said.

No one is in custody at this time, but police say they know who they are looking for.

Once that person is found, they will face a battery with substantial bodily harm charge for Warlick’s injury, as well as felony animal cruelty charge.

