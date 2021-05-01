Advertisement

Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A large hole was spotted on the road between Chick-Fil-A and the At&t store on Campbell Lane.

If you are driving in the area, please be careful and cautious.

Barriers have been put up around the hole in the road.

According to Kim Lancaster, the area is private property, and the police closed it from a public safety standpoint.

The property owner has been contacted and knows it needs to be repaired.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

