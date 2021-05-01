King Fury scratched from Derby 147

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fever has resulted in the scratch of King Fury from the 147th Kentucky Derby.

King Fury is owned by Fern Circle Stables, Three Chimney’s Farm, and Magdalena Racing and trained by Kenny McPeek.

“King Fury spiked a 104-degree fever this afternoon after he galloped this morning,” McPeek said in a statement from Churchill Downs announcing the scratch. “He went off his feed after he trained. I feel gutted for all of the people that worked to get him ready for this race. Unfortunately, he’s not 100%... We’ll regroup and point to another race.”

Because of the scratch, all horses to the outside of King Fury’s post position will move in one spot in the starting gate. The program numbers will remain the same.

