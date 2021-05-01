Advertisement

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby 147

Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medina Spirit (12-1) will be draped in the garland of roses after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Mandaloun (26-1) placed in 2nd.

Hot Rod Charlie (5-1) showed in 3rd

Nineteen horses raced under the Twin Spires in front of a crowd of 51,838 people Saturday after King Fury scratched.

Essential Quality was the favorite.

The Derby was race 12 of the day with a post time of 6:57 p.m.

For more information on WAVE 3 News’ coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby, click or tap here.

