Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby 147

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medina Spirit (12-1) will be draped in the garland of roses after winning the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Mandaloun (26-1) placed in 2nd.

Hot Rod Charlie (5-1) showed in 3rd

Nineteen horses raced under the Twin Spires in front of a crowd of 51,838 people Saturday after King Fury scratched.

Essential Quality was the favorite.

The Derby was race 12 of the day with a post time of 6:57 p.m.

