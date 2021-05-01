Riverview House at Hobson Grove restoring ceiling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The historic Hobson House is currently doing renovations inside the home.

In particular, restoring one of the ceilings, the Executive Director of the Hobson House, Brooke Westcott-Peterson says this project is big because historic buildings need to be maintained because the longer you wait the more expensive it gets.

”We’re very fortunate to do this major restoration project of our ceilings. This is the most extensive work that’s been done on them since we reopened as a Historic House Museum in the late 1960′s and early 1970′s,” says Westcott-Peterson.

Kristina Lemmons, the restoration artist says projects like this are important because once it’s gone they will not return.

