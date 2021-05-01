Advertisement

Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to police on April 30, 2021, around 8 p.m. Madisonville Hopkins County Central Dispatched were contacted and advised of a side-by-side accident on Red Hill Rd in Nortonville.

Police say Jacob Larkins, the driver of a 1000cc CanAm ATV (side-by-side), and Nickie Watkins, the front passenger in the ATV, were traveling south on Red Hill Rd, a congested residential portion of the roadway.

Police say a witness traveling the same direction behind the ATV in a passenger vehicle observed the ATV veer off the asphalt roadway and strike a tree. Police say upon impact, the ATV was abruptly spun approximately 180 degrees, causing both subjects to be ejected.

Both subjects were assessed and treated on scene by the Nortonville Volunteer Fire Department, White Plains Volunteer Fire Department, MedCenter Ambulance Service, and other local officials.

