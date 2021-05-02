Additional lane closures on Interstate 65 in Warren County on May 2 delayed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The additional lane closures on Interstate 65 southbound between mile marker 27 and 13 in Warren County scheduled for Sunday, May 2, 2021 have been postponed due to weather. The road in this section will remain down to two lanes and the schedule for the additional lane closures has been revised.

The width restriction of 20 feet in the southbound direction between mile marker 25.2 and 13.7 is still in place. Each lane is reduced to 11 feet as well. The lane closures and width restriction is necessary for a project to rehabilitate and resurface I-65 in this section.

There is rain in the forecast for other days this week, so the schedule could change.

The revised schedule for the additional lane closures as of May 2, 2021

Monday (May 3)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane switching will also take place for motorists within this section. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (May 4)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Wednesday (May 5)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected

