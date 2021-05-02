Advertisement

Additional lane closures on Interstate 65 in Warren County on May 2 delayed

The additional lane closures have been postponed due to weather.
(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The additional lane closures on Interstate 65 southbound between mile marker 27 and 13 in Warren County scheduled for Sunday, May 2, 2021 have been postponed due to weather. The road in this section will remain down to two lanes and the schedule for the additional lane closures has been revised.

The width restriction of 20 feet in the southbound direction between mile marker 25.2 and 13.7 is still in place. Each lane is reduced to 11 feet as well. The lane closures and width restriction is necessary for a project to rehabilitate and resurface I-65 in this section.

There is rain in the forecast for other days this week, so the schedule could change.

The revised schedule for the additional lane closures as of May 2, 2021

Monday (May 3)

  • I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane switching will also take place for motorists within this section. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (May 4)

  • I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Wednesday (May 5)

  • I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Buc-ees coming to Smiths Grove
Texas based Buc-ees expanding to Smiths Grove
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Warren RECC partnership for renewable energy bringing hundreds of jobs to Logan County
Warren RECC partnership for renewable energy bringing hundreds of jobs to Logan County
BG Freedom Walkers hold protest and unity walk
BG Freedom Walkers hold protest and unity walk
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month
Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths
Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths
Jennings Creek Greenway open for the community to enjoy
Jennings Creek Greenway open for the community to enjoy