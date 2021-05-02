Advertisement

BG Freedom Walkers hold protest and unity walk

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday afternoon the BG Freedom Walkers held a protest and unity march at Circus Square Park.

We want the whole community to come out and stand in solidarity with us for Ma’KHia & Andrew and all the recent Black...

The BG Freedom Walkers asked the community to come and stand in solidarity for victims of police brutality. The group added that they wanted the community of Bowling Green to unite together with peace, love, and diversity and march together in unity.

“It does not matter about your political views right is right and wrong is wrong. We are just coming together for the community. Just to be together with peace love and diversity. You can feel however you want to feel and we can feel the way we want to feel, but at the end of the day, we are coming together with peace and love. That is what the world needs more of. So here in Bowling Green that is what the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers stand for,” said Karika Nelson, founder of the BG Freedom Walkers.

The BG Freedom Walkers will be hosting their second annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration on June 19 at the Foundry.

