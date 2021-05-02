First Alert Weather Days Monday & Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a brilliant Derby Day weatherwise, clouds and some light rain returned Sunday. Expect occasional light showers with mild conditions through Sunday night. Then comes a threat for strong thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will hang around on Monday morning, then we expect the showers to decrease in coverage by midday into the afternoon, though hit-or-miss showers will still remain possible. By Monday evening lasting into the overnight, enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere will allow for more scattered showers and storms to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. One thing to note... forecast computer models are in disagreement with the outcome of Monday evening and Monday night, which makes this a bit more tricky. However, if any of these storms develop Monday evening and Monday night, the greatest threat will be large hail and strong winds. We cannot rule out the potential for a brief tornado or isolated flash flooding, but given the current setup, it isn’t our greatest threat. For now, stay tuned to WBKO as we gather more data and analyze the latest outputs. Also, double check your weather radios to ensure the batteries are charged up and you have a way to receive alerts at night.

Tuesday will start off with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could be on the stronger side. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will redevelop, though there is even more uncertainty on the severe potential - for now, stay tuned as more data will be needed - the severe threat is not zero! By late Tuesday, a strong front begins to pass through the region, and will bring cooler air into the region that will last for several days. Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible early in the day before skies partial clear out in the afternoon. Thursday through Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for hit-or-miss showers, though it will not be a washout as coverage will be widespread. By Mother’s Day, chances for showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 80. Low 67. Winds SW-14

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 54. Winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Showers Possible, Partly Cloudy. High 65, Low 45. winds NW-10

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 93 (1901)

Record Low: 31 (1963)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: T (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 20.20″ (+3.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: High (9.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1852 Mold Spore Count)

