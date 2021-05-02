Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 368 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 445,139 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.4% positivity rate.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, and one new death reported from the ongoing audit. That brings the state total to 6,517.

As of Sunday, 416 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators.

The governor said 1,768,443 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Buc-ees coming to Smiths Grove
Texas based Buc-ees expanding to Smiths Grove
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Warren RECC partnership for renewable energy bringing hundreds of jobs to Logan County
Warren RECC partnership for renewable energy bringing hundreds of jobs to Logan County
BG Freedom Walkers hold protest and unity walk
BG Freedom Walkers hold protest and unity walk
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month
Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths
Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths
Jennings Creek Greenway open for the community to enjoy
Jennings Creek Greenway open for the community to enjoy