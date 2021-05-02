Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 368 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 445,139 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.4% positivity rate.
There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, and one new death reported from the ongoing audit. That brings the state total to 6,517.
As of Sunday, 416 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators.
The governor said 1,768,443 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
