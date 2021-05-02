Hospice of Southern Kentucky raffles off new Chevy Silverado for 40th anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year Hospice of Southern Kentucky celebrates 40 years of providing care for those and their families who are at the end of life, or who are rebuilding their lives after loss.

The Keys to Living raffle is a partnership between Hospice and Campbell Chevrolet. On Saturday a 2021 Chevy 1500 LT Trail Boss was raffled off, tickets were sold at $100 each.

“We’re excited that we had this raffle for a Chevrolet pickup truck with the trail boss package as one of our major fundraisers for our 40th anniversary. So, we are a nonprofit, community-based organization, and really depend on donations and fundraising to provide the care and services to our patients and families that Medicare doesn’t cover. So we offer a lot of ancillary services and we provide services to everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” said Valerie Landell, executive director of Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Only 1,000 tickets were sold during the raffle--the winner of the raffle is Joe Buttersworth of Bowling Green, KY.

