Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month

Maritza Adams recognized as a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Maritza Adams!

Maritza Adams has had a passion for quilting, the passion to create something filled with love and uniqueness from a personal experience has inspired her to donate those quilts to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

McKinze Willard who nominated Martiza says, “we can never express the amount of gratefulness and appreciation we have for her talents and her love that she gives to us so freely.”

Adams has turned her hobby of quilting into more than that, turning it into a keepsake for those at Hospice and their families.

“Her talents are quilting. And so she comes twice a year to our agency and drops off, like 20-25 quilts each time,” says Willard.

Adams spoke on gifting the quilts and says “so that’s my goal is to be able to send comforting warmth, I try and make them different and unique because not everybody is the same.”

She says that a close personal experience with the care her mother received inspired her, “and the care my mother got when she was there is irreplaceable.”

“Maritza is a part of our team, the hospice team consists of nurses, social workers, chaplains, aides, doctors, and Maritza is a part of that team. She cares for our patients and loves them just like we do,” said Willard.

When Adams was told she had been nominated as a Hometown Hero, she says “it was very flattering that I was recognized for, because I don’t do it for the recognition.”

“But if everybody takes that one little talent that they can do, and help somebody else with that talent, then I think the world would be better off,” says Adams.

Warren RECC partnership for renewable energy bringing hundreds of jobs to Logan County
BG Freedom Walkers hold protest and unity walk
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month
Gov. Beshear reports 368 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 4 deaths
Jennings Creek Greenway open for the community to enjoy