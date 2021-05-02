Jennings Creek Greenway open for the community to enjoy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday afternoon Bowling Green city officials celebrated the ribbon cutting of the Jennings Creek Greenway.

“In the last couple of weeks, I said parks are the heart and soul of our community. Well, right now you are standing in the arteries that are going to connect our community. We need to continue we need to double down and we need to continue our green paths because as said we know how important they are,” said Mayor Todd Alcott, City of Bowling Green.

The Jennings Creek Greenway project started in 2015.

“First it was nothing but woods we came and then we cleared it out. It turns out that it is next to the creek so there were some areas that were kind of swampy and we had to deal with that and kind of undercut and get material in. The design was done by Aces here in town. It is one of the most beautiful greenways we have in the city. So we are fortunate to add this to our collection of greenways,” said Greg Meredith, Public Works Director, City of Bowling Green.

The path is located behind Jennings Creek Elementary School off of Russellville road.

“We are just excited to have this officially open and hopefully more people will know what this is back here. We have been talking it’s literally just a hidden gem,” said Jamie Woosley, Principal.

A hidden gem where you can enjoy the creek, take a walk, or ride your bike on the quarter-mile-long trail. If you are looking for a longer path it does connect to other greenways.

“This does connect to an existing greenway on the opposite side of Creekwood avenue and that runs to another residential area. It can eventually connect you to Preston Miller Park. So if you are looking for a longer route then you can go from Jennings Creek to Preston Miller via some residential streets,” said Karissa Lemon, Bike-Walk BG coordinator.

If you would like to enjoy the greenway you can park behind Jennings Creek Elementary after school hours.

