Key, Meredith sign deals with NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

WKU
WKU(WKU Hilltopper Baseball)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU Football players Devon Key and Jordan Meredith signed as free agents with NFL teams on May 1st following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key signed with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and Meredith signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Devon Key signs with Kansas City
Devon Key signs with Kansas City(WKU Athletics)

Key will team up with fellow Hilltopper tight end Deon Yelder in Kansas City.

The Lexington native capped his Hilltopper career as one of the most accomplished defenders in program history. In four years, he started 49 of a possible 50 games at safety, including 43 straight dating back to the 2017 season. With 350 career tackles, he set the program’s FBS Era (since 2009) record, surpassing Andrew Jackson’s 326 tackles from 2010-13. Those 350 career tackles also placed him 10th on the all-time charts in WKU’s 102-season history, and ranked fourth among FBS players who were active for the 2020 season.

Meredith will team up with fellow Hilltopper tight end Tyler Higbee in Los Angeles.

Jordan Meredith headshot
Jordan Meredith headshot(WKU Athletics)

The Bowling Green native started every single game of the 2020, 2019 and 2018 campaigns – 37 consecutively – to cap his Hilltopper career, totaling 2,574 total snaps at right guard. He was voted to the 2020 All-Conference USA Second Team after obtaining Honorable Mention status in 2019. He was a PFF College Second Team All-American in 2020 after earning an Honorable Mention nod in 2019.

Along with Key, Meredith, Yelder and Higbee, WKU currently boasts seven other NFL players to make 11 total: Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts), George Fant (New York Jets), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Chicago Bears), Forrest Lamp (Buffalo Bills), Taywan Taylor (Cleveland Browns), Mike White (New York Jets) and recently-signed Hilltopper Basketball alumni Carson Williams (Las Vegas Raiders).

