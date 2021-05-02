Showers return Sunday afternoon ahead of an unsettled week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a glorious Friday and Saturday with sunshine and 70s, we go back to the reality that is Kentucky weather and see more clouds along with shower chances!

Sunday you can get away with washing the car, but Monday and Tuesday are no-go's as showers and storms will be in the region! (WBKO)

We start the day off on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies with morning lows in the mid 50s and temperatures in the afternoon only reaching the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the south between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Most of the day will be dry, but in the afternoon, showers will begin to develop and will increase in coverage Sunday night into Monday morning. Embedded thunderstorms may also be possible late Sunday into Monday morning, though it will only bring lightning/thunder and showers.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will hang around on Monday morning, then we expect the showers to decrease in coverage by midday into the afternoon, though hit-or-miss showers will still remain possible. By Monday evening lasting into the overnight, enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere will allow for more scattered showers and storms to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. One thing to note... forecast computer models are in disagreement with the outcome of Monday evening and Monday night, which makes this a bit more tricky. However, if any of these storms develop Monday evening and Monday night, the greatest threat will be large hail and strong winds. We cannot rule out the potential for a brief tornado or isolated flash flooding, but given the current setup, it isn’t our greatest threat. For now, stay tuned to WBKO as we gather more data and analyze the latest outputs. Also, double check your weather radios to ensure the batteries are charged up and you have a way to receive alerts at night.

Tuesday will start off with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could be on the stronger side. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will redevelop, though there is even more uncertainty on the severe potential - for now, stay tuned as more data will be needed - the severe threat is not zero! By late Tuesday, a strong front begins to pass through the region, and will bring cooler air into the region that will last for several days. Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible early in the day before skies partial clear out in the afternoon. Thursday through Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for hit-or-miss showers, though it will not be a washout as coverage will be widespread. By Mother’s Day, chances for showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM showers possible. High 76. Low 62. Winds S at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 80. Low 67. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Low 57. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 93 (1901)

Record Low: 30 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 20.20″ (+3.70″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: High (9.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1852 Mold Spore Count)

