The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrates the Kentucky Derby with watch party

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The two most exciting minutes in sports officially crowned a winner on Saturday.

But if you did not make it out to Churchill Downs The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrated the derby in its own way.

With the charity bingo area dedicated to those watching the derby, there was excitement, food, and beverages.

One attendee spoke on how good it is to be able to have some sense of normalcy after a crazy 2020.

“It feels good to come out. I’ll tell you that, that pandemic, man it had me, it had me a little depressed, it feels really good to come out, you know, good little area be around people. You know, being around, feels good, that’s all I can say.” says Sam Martin.

Live horse racing returns to The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs in September.

