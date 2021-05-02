Advertisement

Third Annual Band Together BG raises money for BG On Stage and The International Center for Education

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Live music, taking place at La Gala in Bowling Green on Saturday.

The event is Band Together BG is a fundraiser.

It featured bands like Tyronne Dunn, Kin-Foke, and Bad Navigator.

Flora Templeton Stuart spoke about where the money raised during the event will go.

“This is Band Together BG, this is our third year for our fundraiser, and this year, half the money is going to go to BG On Stage at SKyPAC, and half the money is going to go to our New American Families at the International Center for Education,” says Flora Templeton Stuart, Injury Lawyers.

Band Together BG this year was brought to you by Flora Templeton Stuart Injury Lawyers, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, Lindsey Production Group, and WBKO Television.

