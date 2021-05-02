Advertisement

Warren RECC partnership for renewable energy bringing hundreds of jobs to Logan County

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC has partnered with General Motors, Facebook, TVA, and Silicon Ranch to build the largest solar-plus-storage project in TVA’s Kentucky service area.

“We will be building a 145-megawatt solar farm in Logan County. Facebook will be using 145 megawatts for their regional data center. GM, who is one of our great corporate customers here in Bowling Green, we’ll be using 28 megawatts to reach their renewable goals. I know you’ve probably heard on the news that they’re wanting to go carbon neutral by 2040. This will help them do that,” said Kim Phelps, Sr. Director, Communications and Public Relations. “We are really excited about it. We’re the first Co-Op in the Tennessee Valley to be able to work on a project like this.”

The project will also bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

“Silicon Ranch will be building the farm and they have estimated up to 450 jobs to construct. Also, there’ll be going through some on-site training, learning how to install solar installation. So that will also give him the training to continue on and to take on a new trade actually,” Phelps added.

The project is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in the fall of 2023, pending environmental reviews.

