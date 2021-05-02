WKU celebrates commencement at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After enduring some of the toughest semesters not only academically but also dealing with a worldwide pandemic.

Students at WKU were able to celebrate their graduation on Saturday, the ceremony was held outside at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium.

Students were seated near each other but with distance in between.

During the earlier commencement ceremony, the students at the Gordon Ford College of Business and those at The College of Health and Human Sciences were recognized.

The later ceremony featured those from The Potter College of Arts and Letters, College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and those from The Ogden College of Science and Engineering.

One graduating student was pleased with the ceremony being outside.

“I think that’s a great idea. It was very open, spacious, there was a lot of air, I didn’t get too hot, I think it’s something that they should do often, honestly, instead of doing it inside their arena, so hopefully, they keep up with this type of atmosphere, because it’s really exciting to me,” said WKU Graduate, Evorian Wright.

We would like to congratulate those on the hill who celebrated their commencement.

