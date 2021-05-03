Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave celebrates five years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The coronavirus pandemic has lead to more stress and anxiety for a lot of people. A yoga practice can improve fitness, but also our attitudes and mental well-being.

Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave is celebrating its 5th anniversary on Saturday, May 15 with food trucks, raffles, discounts, reunions, yoga demonstrations and salt cave specials and chair massages.

Practicing yoga can boost immunity, reduce the risk of heart disease, and lead to more energy, greater joy and higher quality of life.

Susan Polk, owner of Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave and a yoga therapist, said she has noticed an increased interest in the mindfulness practice. “It helps to balance the mind and the body, the emotions, the spiritual level. We really need it. We’ve had a lot of people with pent-up depression and anxiety from this year and yoga is such a helpful thing.”

Be Happy Yoga & Salt Cave is located at 2710 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.