Bowling Green Area Chamber named top 20 economic development organization in the U.S.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Site Selection Magazine has awarded the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce the Mac Conway Award, naming them among the top twenty economic development organizations in the United States for its performance in 2020. Bowling Green is the smallest community to receive the Mac Conway Award this year.

“The Mac Conway Award is an exceptional honor, and we are delighted to be recognized by Site Selection Magazine. Our public and private leadership team consistently prioritizes economic development, which drives our continued national caliber success,” said Ron Bunch, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

“Through the efforts of our broader community and the economic development team, we have invested in infrastructure and developed product to support business growth. These investments allow us to attract new business, help existing ones to expand, and create jobs in our community. The Mac Conway Award is a reflection on the success of our collaborative efforts,” said Chris Thorn, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman.

The Mac Conway Awards for Excellence in Economic Development are awarded to the top U.S. economic development groups based on an index of total projects, corporate job creation, and facility-related capital investment data calculated both cumulatively and per capita. Out of thousands of EDO’s in the United States, Bowling Green was one of only twenty organizations to receive the sought-after award.

“Congratulations to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for receiving this award. Our community was one of three in Kentucky to be named in the top twenty and that says something about the business environment in our state. The state has been supportive of our economic development efforts in Warren County, and because of their support along with local backing we are able to receive a variety of project interest in the community,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

“The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is actively competing for projects, investment, and job creation to better our city and region. They have a solutions-oriented approach, move quickly, and bring the right people together to make growth happen. This has paid off for our community and for the businesses growing here. We invite other site selectors and businesses to visit Bowling Green and experience firsthand why we were selected as a Mac Conway recipient,” said Mayor Todd Alcott.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.