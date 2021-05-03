BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky is famous for its horses, but it’s also home to another special four-legged friend: reindeer!

Now, you can experience Christmas in May at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green.

“I think what we will be most excited for is the up-close animal encounter that you’ll get to have,” said Jessica Anderson, owner.

In addition to their private tours of the farm, this year the farm will be open for two days in May, the 15th and the 22nd.

“It’s not every day that you get to a farm and pet a reindeer and a miniature highland, also the mini pigs and the bunnies,” said Anderson.

The days will be full of fun events for everyone in the family.

“Lots of family fun, very family-friendly, but the animal encounters I think is what people will look forward to the most,” said Anderson.

Advance ticket purchase is not required but if you do choose to get tickets the day of it will be cash only.

To buy your tickets in advance click HERE.

