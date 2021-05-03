Advertisement

Christmas in May at the Reindeer Farm

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky is famous for its horses, but it’s also home to another special four-legged friend: reindeer!

Now, you can experience Christmas in May at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green.

“I think what we will be most excited for is the up-close animal encounter that you’ll get to have,” said Jessica Anderson, owner.

In addition to their private tours of the farm, this year the farm will be open for two days in May, the 15th and the 22nd.

“It’s not every day that you get to a farm and pet a reindeer and a miniature highland, also the mini pigs and the bunnies,” said Anderson.

The days will be full of fun events for everyone in the family.

“Lots of family fun, very family-friendly, but the animal encounters I think is what people will look forward to the most,” said Anderson.

Advance ticket purchase is not required but if you do choose to get tickets the day of it will be cash only.

To buy your tickets in advance click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
(Source: SKyPAC)
Arts of Southern Kentucky Announces 2021-2022 presentations line up at SKYPAC
Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen @ 5
Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen @ 5
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville @ 5
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville @ 5
Bowling Green Area Chamber named top 20 economic development organization in the U.S.