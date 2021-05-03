FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible tonight and Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet Sunday evening, we have more moisture moving in that could also bring strong to severe storms tonight into Tuesday morning.

Wind damage and large hail are primary threats for tonight's storms in south-central Kentucky, though we can't rule out an isolated tornado possible. (WBKO)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will hang around Monday morning, then we expect the showers to decrease in coverage by midday into the afternoon, though hit-or-miss showers will still remain possible. By Monday evening lasting into the overnight, enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere will allow for more scattered showers and storms to develop. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. If any of these storms develop Monday evening and Monday night, the greatest threat will be large hail and strong winds. We cannot rule out the potential for a brief tornado or isolated flash flooding, but given the current setup, it isn’t our greatest threat. For now, stay tuned to WBKO as we gather more data and analyze the latest outputs. Also, double check your weather radios to ensure the batteries are charged up and you have a way to receive alerts at night.

Tuesday will start off with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could be on the stronger side. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will redevelop, with threats again of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornados possible. By late Tuesday, a strong front begins to pass through the region, and will bring cooler air into the region that will last for several days. Wednesday will be the start of the cooler weather as showers are possible early in the day before skies partial clear out in the afternoon. Thursday through Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and the potential for hit-or-miss showers, though it will not be a washout as coverage will be widespread. Temperatures through this period will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in south-central Kentucky. By Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid-to-low 70s with chances for scattered showers and storms return to the region, so you may want to have an indoor option to celebrate with your mothers or mother figures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 80. Low 67. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 79. Low 52. Winds SW at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. Cooler. High 65. Low 45. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (1915)

Record Low Today: 34 (2005)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 51

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Moderate (4 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 50 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1928 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 52

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 0.10″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 20.30″ (+3.63″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

