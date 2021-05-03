House Foods America Corporation to create 109 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a food producer is expanding to Kentucky with a location in Louisville that will create 109 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that House Foods America Corp. plans to construct a 350,000-square-foot facility on 30 acres where the company will produce tofu.

The company will offer jobs that include machine operators, engineers and administrative positions that will pay an average hourly wage of $26.87 including benefits.

Work on the project is slated to start next year and be completed by 2025. House Foods America Corp. is a subsidiary of Japan-based House Foods Group.

