Advertisement

Jenner says transgender girls in women’s sports is ‘unfair’

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school.

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it’s “a question of fairness.”

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said Saturday during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

It was Jenner’s first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There’s been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.

Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.

Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Buc-ees coming to Smiths Grove
Texas based Buc-ees expanding to Smiths Grove
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
Nearly one-third of Americans vaccinated; new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the fatal crash.
2 students die in car crash on way to Indiana prom
A Navy rescue swimmer and another Navy serviceman risked their own lives to save as many people...
Witnesses jump into action after boat overturns in San Diego