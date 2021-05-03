Advertisement

Kobe Aluminum hosts job fair May 4

By Marisa Williams
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, May 4 at the SOKY Pavilion from 10:30-1:30.

According to organizers, the first 50 applicants will receive a free meal from one of the following food trucks: Tropical Treats, A Taste of Europe, Curtis’ BBQ, or Beautiful You Cafe.

Onsite interviews will be conducted and offers will be made to qualified candidates on the spot.

KAAP says they are seeking applicants for positions such as operating technicians, forklift drivers, maintenance technicians and more.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

If you’d like to go ahead and apply you can head to their website: http://www.kobeal.com/

Wanting to begin a career and don’t know where to start? Come see us on Tuesday May, 4th at the SOKY Pavilion....

Posted by Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products on Friday, April 30, 2021

