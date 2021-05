BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green will be taking on South Warren in a two-game doubleheader tonight at 5:30 pm at Hot Rods Stadium.

Livestream both of these games at https://www.wbko.com/livestream2/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/.

Bowling Green and South Warren are 4-0 in district play.

