BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At Race Aquatics Sunday morning, Greenwood senior Luke Shourds made the time cut in the 100 breaststroke to qualify for Olympic Trials in June.

Shourds had a time of 1:03.29.

Congrats to Luke and good luck in June!

We have an Olympic Trials qualifier! Luke Shourds is going to Olympic Trials in June!!!! He made the time cut (1:03.29) in the 100 breaststroke this morning. (He’s in the light blue cap in the video.) Way to go Luke!!! pic.twitter.com/EUPk18SUOa — Race Aquatics Swim Club (@raceaquatics) May 2, 2021

