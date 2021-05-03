Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon, the family of Doctor Rebecca Shadowen and medical professions gathered to plant a tree in Doctor Shadowen’s honor.

The tree is located outside the parking garage of Med Center Health, and can be seen from where Dr. Shadowen used to take care of patients, the college of medicine where she taught, and the vaccine distribution site at the WKU Health Sciences building

The tree is a flame thrower bud tree, donated by local arborist David Draper.

According to Draper, it is also the only one planted in the state of Kentucky and is called the flame thrower because of its uniquely colored red and orange leaves.

Many doctors, nurses, president, and CEO of Med Center Connie Smith attended the planting as well as Dr. Shadowen’s husband and children.

Her husband encouraged everyone to get the COVID vaccine during the ceremony.

“I really want this tree to serve for those people who work at Med Center Health as well as the people who come to Med Center Health for care to know that we’re going to be following her principles and that it is the best care possible, says Dr. Melinda Joyce of Med Center Health.”

