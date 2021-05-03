Muhlenberg County Health Department to host vaccine clinic at Central City Convention Center

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - In a post to their Facebook page, the Muhlenberg County Health Department announced they are hosting a vaccine clinic May 8.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine from 10-6 at the Central City Convention Center.

The convention center is located at: 320 Golden Tide Ave in Central City, Ky.

The health department says it is a mobile vaccination site provided by FEMA/CVC that requires no registration.

If you are under 18 and wanting to receive the vaccine, you must have a parent accompany you.

