Muhlenberg County Health Department to host vaccine clinic at Central City Convention Center

Pfizer wants emergency approval of using its COVID-19 vaccine children ages 12-15
By Marisa Williams
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - In a post to their Facebook page, the Muhlenberg County Health Department announced they are hosting a vaccine clinic May 8.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine from 10-6 at the Central City Convention Center.

The convention center is located at: 320 Golden Tide Ave in Central City, Ky.

The health department says it is a mobile vaccination site provided by FEMA/CVC that requires no registration.

✅ Please share! Free Pfizer Vaccinations will be offered May 8, 2021 at the Central City Convention Center 10am until...

Posted by Muhlenberg County Health Department on Sunday, May 2, 2021

If you are under 18 and wanting to receive the vaccine, you must have a parent accompany you.

Bowling Green Area Chamber named top 20 economic development organization in the U.S.