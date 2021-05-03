Advertisement

Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties

KSP Logo
KSP Logo(Kentucky State Police)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways.

Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.

The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers.

Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed.

These checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

Post 3 serves the following counties: Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren County.

Traffic Safety checkpoint locations in the Post 3 District may be located at our web site:  http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post3checkpoints/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
(Source: SKyPAC)
Arts of Southern Kentucky Announces 2021-2022 presentations line up at SKYPAC
Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen @ 5
Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen @ 5
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville @ 5
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville @ 5
Bowling Green Area Chamber named top 20 economic development organization in the U.S.