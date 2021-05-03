Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways.

Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.

The Kentucky State Police utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers.

Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed.

These checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth.

Post 3 serves the following counties: Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren County.

Traffic Safety checkpoint locations in the Post 3 District may be located at our web site: http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post3checkpoints/

