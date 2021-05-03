EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several reports of damage have come in after a tornado touched down in Tompkinsville Monday morning. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-1 with estimated winds up to 90 mph.

A secretary at Bartley and Sons Funeral home said the tornado hit just after 8 a.m. She said she sat down at her desk and the wind picked up, causing a roaring noise.

“My secretary called about 10 minutes after EIGHT. She said she did not know what was going on, but the front window started busting out. She told me I needed to get here. So I just jumped up and ran out of the house trying to get here this morning,” said Chris Bartley, owner.

The funeral home suffered considerable damage.

“So far just the roof and then the upstairs has quite a bit of damage to it. But luckily other than the office we should be operable by the end of today as long as we can get the electricity back on,” Bartley added.

Many homes along 5th Street in Tompkinsville were also damaged. Including one home that was a rental property. No one was inside of the home when the tornado touched down but the damage to the outside is extensive.

“Most of the damage is on the outside. But the roof has been lifted up and the walls inside are pushed and bowed. I do not know what they will do with the home. If we will be able to salvage it or take it down and rebuild,” said Steven Birge, property owner.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, no injuries were reported. The sheriff also confirmed that the sirens did not sound Monday morning and malfunctioned.

“The question was why were not the siren set off the reason was that they were attempted 5 different times and they didn’t work. There is a problem with the sirens and we contacted the person that was supposed to upkeep with them and they said they would get here when they can but it is a little bit late now,” said Sheriff Dale Ford.

The Tompkinsville Police Department said the siren repair crew has arrived and the sirens will sound several times over the course of the next 2 to 3 hours to ensure the damaged system has been repaired.

A funeral home in Tompkinsville has severe damage. The secretary told me she didn’t hear any sirens.@wbkotv pic.twitter.com/R45QXSulnK — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) May 3, 2021

