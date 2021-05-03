Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 313 cases of COVID-19

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on vaccinations and the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 313 new cases of the virus, five new deaths, and 3 deaths from audits. Among the new deaths was a 78--year-old man from Hart County. The governor said the positivity rate was 3.45%.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,833,652 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The Governor said starting today, the state will transition to the federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting system.

“We’re also going to start showing on our daily report the top five counties with the highest vaccination rates, as well as our bottom five counties by vaccination rate,” said Gov. Beshear. “To our top five counties: Good job. Keep it up. There is still so much more to do. To our bottom five counties: Let’s work even harder because we want everybody to be protected.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-03-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 5-03-2021(WBKO)

Watch below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
(Source: SKyPAC)
Arts of Southern Kentucky Announces 2021-2022 presentations line up at SKYPAC
Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen @ 5
Med Center Health plants tree in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen @ 5
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville @ 5
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville @ 5
Bowling Green Area Chamber named top 20 economic development organization in the U.S.