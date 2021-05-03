Gov. Beshear reports 313 cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Gov. Beshear gave the latest update on vaccinations and the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 313 new cases of the virus, five new deaths, and 3 deaths from audits. Among the new deaths was a 78--year-old man from Hart County. The governor said the positivity rate was 3.45%.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,833,652 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The Governor said starting today, the state will transition to the federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting system.

“We’re also going to start showing on our daily report the top five counties with the highest vaccination rates, as well as our bottom five counties by vaccination rate,” said Gov. Beshear. “To our top five counties: Good job. Keep it up. There is still so much more to do. To our bottom five counties: Let’s work even harder because we want everybody to be protected.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 5-03-2021 (WBKO)

Watch below.

