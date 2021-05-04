Arts of Southern Kentucky Announces 2021-2022 presentations line up at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -BOWLING GREEN, KY – The Arts of Southern Kentucky announced details for their 2021-2022 presentation series at SKYPAC.

Some of the highlights include appearances from Jimmie Allen, Saturday Night Live veteran Rob Schneider, and Guy Penrod.

16 events will be held at the Rita and Jim Scott Concert hall from September 2021 through May 2022.

Season tickets will be available beginning today, Monday, May 3 through Saturday, June 5.

Patrons who purchase a minimum of three events will receive a free bonus event.

Information is available at www.theskypac.com or by calling (270) 904-1880, and tickets range from $20 - $65 each.

The new season is the first programmed by Jeffrey Reed, who was named President & CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky – a new organization created when Orchestra Kentucky assumed management of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center- last year.

“It is important to me that programming reflect and represent the local community,” said Reed. “SKyPAC belongs to everyone, and I want to make sure everyone feels welcome. I am excited to hear Bronson Norris Murphy, who was born and raised right here in Bowling Green and has gone on to have great success on Broadway; Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke who are always a great local draw; and the best gospel singers in our area.”

Sat., Sep. 18, 2021 @ 7:30pm BRONSON NORRIS MURPHY

Sat., Sep. 25, 2021 @ 7:30pm ROB SCHNEIDER

Fri., Oct. 8, 2021, @ 7:30pm AN EVENING WITH C.S. LEWIS featuring David Payne

Fri., Oct. 15, 2021 @ 7:30pm ZACH WILLIAMS

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 @ 7:30pm JIMMIE ALLEN Sponsored by ELPO Law

Sat., Nov. 27, 2021 @ 7:30pm THE ISAACS CHRISTMAS

Sat., Dec. 11 2021 @ 7:30pm A ROCKIN’ CHRISTMAS with The Rewinders Sponsored by First Bank; Co-sponsor ELPO Law

Fri.., Dec.. 31, 2021 @ 7:30pm TYRONE DUNN & KIN-FOKE

Fri., Feb. 11 2022 @ 7:30pm SOUTH PACIFIC

Sat., Feb. 26, 2022 @ 7:30pm SKYNYRD FRYNDS – A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd Sponsored by ELPO Law

Sat., Mar. 5, 2022 @ 7:30pm JAMES GREGORY

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022 @ 7:30pm GOSPEL JAM

Sat., Mar. 26, 2022 @ 7:30pm GUY PENROD

Sat., Apr. 16, 2022, @ 7:30pm A TRIBUTE TO PATSY CLINE featuring Mandy Barnett

Sat., Apr. 23, 2022, @ 2:30pm PETER & THE WOLF – Family Concert

Fri., May. 6, 2022 @ 7:30 pm THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD featuring Richard Glazier

