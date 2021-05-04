Bob Skipper set to retire from the hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After over 30 years on the hill Bob Skipper, the Media Relations Director for the university has announced he is retiring.

“I really love what I do here and I especially love the people that I work with. So until the university announced the incentive program and it made more financial sense for me to retire I really wasn’t looking to take that option. The incentives just made it more financially feasible to retire at this time,” said Skipper.

Skipper told 13 News that he will still make a few more appearances on the hill but he is looking forward to spending more time with family.

“I am going to miss working here. I am going to be back I will come back and visit. I will come back and be a part of some of the great things that will be happening especially this fall with the first-year village opening, and the Commons opening. I have worked with those projects and I definitely want to come back when they are opened,” Skipper added.

Skipper’s last day at WKU is June 30.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.