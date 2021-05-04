Advertisement

Bob Skipper set to retire from the hill

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After over 30 years on the hill Bob Skipper, the Media Relations Director for the university has announced he is retiring.

“I really love what I do here and I especially love the people that I work with. So until the university announced the incentive program and it made more financial sense for me to retire I really wasn’t looking to take that option. The incentives just made it more financially feasible to retire at this time,” said Skipper.

Skipper told 13 News that he will still make a few more appearances on the hill but he is looking forward to spending more time with family.

“I am going to miss working here. I am going to be back I will come back and visit. I will come back and be a part of some of the great things that will be happening especially this fall with the first-year village opening, and the Commons opening. I have worked with those projects and I definitely want to come back when they are opened,” Skipper added.

Skipper’s last day at WKU is June 30.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Latest News

Trek at the Track
Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports park Tuesday
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon
State Auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment fraud at BG Chamber event
Portions of Smiths grove road washed away due to flooding
Portions of Smiths grove road washed away due to flooding
BRDHD COVID-19 Update 5-4-21
BRDHD COVID-19 Update 5-4-21
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit