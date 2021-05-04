Advertisement

Chlorine shortage may impact summer plans

The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.
The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.(Source: KOMU via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – Summer is just around the corner, and COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in parts of the country, making it possible for some to take a dip in a local pool.

The problem: The local pool might not be open due to a nationwide chlorine shortage.

Since many Americans were forced to stay home, the installation of backyard pools skyrocketed, upping the demand for chlorine.

To make it worse, there are only three chlorine manufacturers in the U.S. One of them, BioLab, caught on fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and it’s not expected to be back in operation until 2022.

For now, experts think the problem will get worse, saying chlorine prices may increase by 70%.

