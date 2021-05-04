Advertisement

Defendant Who Orchestrated A Dozen Armed Robberies Targeting Small Businesses In Kentucky Found Guilty

A federal jury has found a Nashville man guilty in connection to a deadly bowling green robbery.
A federal jury has found a Nashville man guilty in connection to a deadly bowling green robbery.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal jury has found a Nashville man guilty in connection to a deadly Bowling Green robbery.

La placita on Morgantown road was robbed in March of 2017 a man was shot and killed when he arrived at the store to pick up his young son who was inside..

Jorge Caballero Melgar was found guilty Monday for his role in the robbery.

He’s the last defendant among a dozen who were charged with a string of violent robberies targeting small businesses in Kentucky - Tennessee and north Carolina.

Melgar’s sentencing is set for August 2.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Latest News

The Kentucky Beef Council is celebrating Beef Month with featured recipes, including the 2021...
May is Beef Month in Kentucky
beef month
May is Beef Month in Kentucky
Tracking storm energy for this afternoon and evening.
More strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon
Flooding in Warren County
Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman