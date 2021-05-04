Defendant Who Orchestrated A Dozen Armed Robberies Targeting Small Businesses In Kentucky Found Guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal jury has found a Nashville man guilty in connection to a deadly Bowling Green robbery.

La placita on Morgantown road was robbed in March of 2017 a man was shot and killed when he arrived at the store to pick up his young son who was inside..

Jorge Caballero Melgar was found guilty Monday for his role in the robbery.

He’s the last defendant among a dozen who were charged with a string of violent robberies targeting small businesses in Kentucky - Tennessee and north Carolina.

Melgar’s sentencing is set for August 2.

