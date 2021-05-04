Advertisement

Flooding creates issues for Warren County woman

Flooding in Warren County
Flooding in Warren County(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Molly Kaiser lives in the Rockfield area and on Tuesday morning she was unable to get to work because areas that she normally drives through were flooded.

Kaiser says she usually has four routes she can take to work, but on this day each one was flooded.

She says it’s better to be safe than sorry:

“I would say it’s really Important, like, I think I said just better safe than sorry, and I think it’s important, you know that things can be handled at work. You know, if that’s really your main concern, that stuff can kind of come second. But really, it’s your safety that matters the most, and I think it’s just better to make sure that you keep yourself safe, and then everything else can be figured out later,” said Kaiser.

Remember if the water seems too deep, it’s better to turn around and not attempt to drive through those waters, also avoid areas that are prone to flooding.

