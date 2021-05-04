Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 3.47% positivity rate

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

Gov. Beshear reported 776 new cases of the virus and seven deaths, including an 88-year-old Warren County man. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Tuesday, click here.

The governor reported a positivity rate of 3.47 percent.

The top five counties by vaccination rate were Woodford (55%), Franklin (54%), Fayette (52%), Scott (45%) and Jefferson (44%).

The bottom five counties by vaccination rate were Christian (17%), Spencer (17%), Ballard (19%), McCreary (20%) and Lewis (20%).

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Latest News

Trek at the Track
Trek at the Track returns to NCM Motorsports park Tuesday
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon
State Auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment fraud at BG Chamber event
Portions of Smiths grove road washed away due to flooding
Portions of Smiths grove road washed away due to flooding
BRDHD COVID-19 Update 5-4-21
BRDHD COVID-19 Update 5-4-21
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit
State auditor Mike Harmon speaks on unemployment audit