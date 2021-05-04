Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 3.47% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

Gov. Beshear reported 776 new cases of the virus and seven deaths, including an 88-year-old Warren County man. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Tuesday, click here.

The governor reported a positivity rate of 3.47 percent.

The top five counties by vaccination rate were Woodford (55%), Franklin (54%), Fayette (52%), Scott (45%) and Jefferson (44%).

The bottom five counties by vaccination rate were Christian (17%), Spencer (17%), Ballard (19%), McCreary (20%) and Lewis (20%).

