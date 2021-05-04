Advertisement

Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.(Ahn Young-joon | AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

Some are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021
EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
KSP Logo
Traffic safety checkpoint reminder for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Warren County Sheriff's office asking for info on a vehicle parked outside new construction home
Warren County Sheriff’s Office need help finding vehicle linked to vandalism
Structure fire at a home on Pine Creek Court
UPDATE: No injuries reported in house fire on Pine Creek Court

Latest News

A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 3 across South
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
LIVE: Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
When it comes to the annual temperature, hotter is the new normal.
America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned after an...
Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’