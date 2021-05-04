Advertisement

KYTC District 3 dealing with flooded roads across the region

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was hard at work overnight keeping up with flash flooding. They had to close several roads this morning in surrounding counties.

The transportation cabinet advises if the roads are wet to drive with caution and to remember to turn around don’t drown if there is a significant amount of standing water on a road.

“First of all, if people notice water over a roadway and there’s even a question of if they can get by it or not, they shouldn’t try it. They need to turn around and go a different way. It’s not worth it. We do our best to keep everybody updated on what roads are flooded and what are what’s not flooded,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3.

The transportation cabinet will keep an updated list of closed roads on their social media pages.

Barren County

  • KY 3179 - Closed at Peters Creek.
  • KY 921 - Closed at Peters Creek.
  • U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.

Monroe County

  • KY 214 - The ferry on KY 214 is closed due to high water.
  • KY 678 - Closed at mile point 8.5.

Warren County

  • KY 626 - Closed between mile points 4 and 5.
  • U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.
  • KY 259 - Closed between mile points 1 and 2.
  • KY 1083 - Closed at mile point 2.5.

