KYTC has issued a water over road warning for Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following an overnight storm system that dumped several inches of rain or more in some areas, multiple roads throughout the district are closed due to flooding.

Flooding conditions change rapidly and the roads listed in the report are just the latest at the time of report. Some roads could have become cleared or flooded since the report was released.

Motorists are urged not to attempt to drive through a flooded road.

Barricades have been put in place by KYTC personnel, but some flooded roads may not have barricades. Please do not move or drive around barricades that have been placed.

Barren County

KY 3179 - Closed at Peters Creek.

KY 921 - Closed at Peters Creek.

U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.

Monroe County

KY 214 - The ferry on KY 214 is closed due to high water.

KY 678 - Closed at mile point 8.5.

Warren County

KY 626 - Closed between mile points 4 and 5.

U.S. 68 - Closed at the Barren/Warren County line.

KY 259 - Closed between mile points 1 and 2.

KY 1083 - Closed at mile point 2.5.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

